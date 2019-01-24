Pacers lose All-Star Oladipo with apparent leg injury

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers lost All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a serious right knee injury in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Toronto.

Oladipo’s leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the floor while trying to disrupt an outlet pass to the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The team announced that Oladipo will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Trainers quickly put a towel over the leg, and players from both teams surrounded Oladipo. Fans gave him a standing ovation as he was carted off the floor on a stretcher.

Oladipo made his first All-Star Game last season after being acquired in the trade for Paul George. He is the Pacers’ top scorer this season at 19.2 points per game.

Reaction to the injury poured in quickly across social media, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Phoenix guard Devin Booker, Washington guard Bradley Beal and Oklahoma City forward Paul George among the first in the NBA to send expressions of support toward Oladipo.

TRENDING: Trump Told Sarah Sanders To Stop White House Media Briefings

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.