Watch: New Women's Pro Baseball League Begins With 'Worst Anthem Rendition of All Time'

Imagine going back in time to September 1814.

The British and the United States are at war again. You find a patriotic lawyer, Francis Scott Key, just as he is witnessing the Royal Navy’s bombardment of Fort McHenry in the Baltimore Harbor of Maryland, where the Americans are holding out.

You notice Key, feeling inspired by the garrison of soldiers inside the fort refusing to surrender, writing a poem which he titles “The Defense of Fort McHenry.”

Now, you must break the news to him. In two centuries, someone will sing this poem, for which we now call “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but that person will absolutely butcher it in a cringeworthy performance so bad, it should have been criminal.

That’s how you’ll likely describe Martha Reeves’ work from Saturday to begin the opening game for the Women’s Pro Baseball League at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois, where The Detroit News reported the Los Angeles Queens faced the New York Heights.

Reeves — the outlet describes her as a Motown legend and former Detroit City Council member — was accompanied by two backup singers, but was still unbearably hard to listen to.

The footage was later posted to social media platform X by a user who stated that “Fergie has been dethroned as the worst anthem rendition of all time” — a reference to another poor performance by singer/songwriter Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fergie has been dethroned as the worst anthem rendition of all time https://t.co/xCQt3G1xJK — Clueless (@cluelesamerican) August 2, 2026

This does not just sound bad. It sounds like a mockery.

Reeves seemed to be doing an impression of a yodeler when hearing her sing, “And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air.”

This was the inaugural game for the league. If these women were trying to garner attention for a traditionally male sport, proving they can play a great game and entertain, that will have to wait.

Reeves’ performance has completely overshadowed them.

She commented to TMZ, “It was an incredible honor to be invited to perform at the inaugural Women’s Professional Baseball League event and to help celebrate such a historic moment for women in sports.”

“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

The singer then gave an explanation for why things were not going her way that evening.

“The field conditions were wet and windy, and without stage monitors I wasn’t able to hear myself as I normally would,” she said.

“While it wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, I’m grateful to have been there in support of these remarkable athletes and this groundbreaking league.”

Whoever put Reeves in this role needs a transfer or termination.

The national anthem is something highly valued — almost sacred — to our nation from its early years of independence. Its words encapsulate the bravery and courage found inside Fort McHenry, but have transcended far beyond that moment.

It is who we are, and it tells the world who we say we are. We must be guarded about who delivers its message.

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