Polish PM calls for respect in public life after mayor slain

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on politicians and public figures to make the public debate more respectful after the slaying of Gdansk city mayor which raised calls for national reconciliation.

Morawiecki said Sunday that the death of Pawel Adamowicz was a “great evil” that should be turned into something positive.

Adamowicz died Jan. 14 after being stabbed the night before at a charity event in the northern Polish city. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

Morawiecki said the death should become a turning point and appealed to politicians and public figures to make the public debate calmer and respectful.

Poland is holding local and European elections this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.