Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Secretly Supporting Islamic Terrorism Ever Since 2015 Nuclear Deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2021.Andrew Harnik / Pool / APSecretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2021. (Andrew Harnik / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2021 at 10:13am
P Share Print

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of having secret ties with the al-Qaida network and imposed new sanctions on several senior Iranian officials.

Pompeo’s comments come just a week before the Trump administration leaves office and appeared aimed at President-elect Joe Biden’s stated desire to resume negotiations with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

In a speech to the National Press Club, Pompeo attacked Iran for alleged ties with al-Qaida, citing newly declassified intelligence suggesting Tehran harbored the group’s No. 2, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, who was killed in August, reportedly by Israeli agents.

Although U.S. officials had previously confirmed the deaths of al-Masri and his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, Pompeo’s remarks were the first on-the-record comments on them.

“Today, I can confirm publicly to the world for the first time his death on Aug. 7 of last year,” Pompeo said.

TRENDING: Republican Congressman Issues One-Word Press Release Amid Calls to Resign

He also alleged that Iran had “closely monitored” al-Qaida members before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States and had decided to actively support them following the nuclear agreement.

Pompeo claimed that ties between al-Qaida and Iran vastly improved in 2015, when the Obama administration, along with France, Germany and Britain, were finalizing the nuclear deal.

“A sea change was happening within the Iran-al-Qaida axis,” Pompeo said.

Do you think Iran has been supporting al-Qaida?

“Iran decided to allow al-Qaida to establish a new operational headquarters, on the condition that al-Qaida operatives inside abide by the regime’s rules governing al-Qaida’s stay inside the country.”

He said that since 2015, Iran has given al-Qaida leaders logistical support and greater freedom of movement inside Iran.

Pompeo asserted that al-Qaida had now based its leadership in Tehran and was continuing to plot attacks on the U.S. and Western targets from the capital city.

Iran has denied all such charges.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pompeo Accuses Iran of Secretly Supporting Islamic Terrorism Ever Since 2015 Nuclear Deal
Social Media Inquisition Continues with Thousands of Accounts Removed, Conservative Slogan Banned
Billionaire GOP Donor and Trump Backer Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87
DHS Secretary Becomes Latest Member of Trump's Cabinet to Resign
Discovery of Pipe Bombs at RNC and DNC Overshadowed by Capitol Incursion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×