Share
News
Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican on Sunday.
Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican on Sunday. (Alessandra Tarantino /AP)

Pope Francis Abruptly Cancels Events Due to Health Issue

 By The Associated Press  September 24, 2024 at 5:15am
Share

The Vatican confirmed that plans remain in place for Pope Francis to go to Belgium and Luxembourg later this week, despite having canceled all his audiences Monday because of a “slight flu-like state.”

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the cancellation only concerned Monday’s audiences. He spoke to reporters before the official start of his Vatican briefing to illustrate details of the trip.

Earlier in the morning, the Vatican announced that Francis had canceled his audiences Monday as a “precaution.”

Francis is due to visit Luxembourg on Thursday then spend the rest of the week in Belgium, ending with a Mass in Brussels on Sunday.

The 87-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair for two years, has battled a series of health problems in recent years and had part of one lung removed as a young man because of a respiratory infection.

Trending:
Newly Uncovered Video Shows Kamala Harris Repeatedly Yelling 'Down with Deportation!'

He has had a packed schedule of audiences since returning from a four-nation, 11-day journey through Asia on September 13, which was the longest and farthest trip of his pontificate. The audiences have included multiple meetings with visiting bishops and individual audiences with his Vatican aides, as well as a big encounter on Friday with members of popular movements.

The statement from the Holy See press office described Francis as having a “flu-like state.” Through much of last autumn and winter, Francis battled acute bronchitis and recurring bouts of influenza, which forced him to cancel a quick trip to Dubai in November to participate in the U.N. climate conference.

He did so, the Vatican said at the time, at the recommendation of his doctors.

In Belgium, Francis is due to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the country’s main Catholic universities and minister to Belgians who have been rocked by years of unrelenting revelations of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up.

The challenging Asia trip, followed so closely by the Belgium and Luxembourg visit, was already going to test Francis’ health, especially as he heads into a busy autumn. As soon as he returns from Belgium, he is due to preside over a three-week synod, or meeting of bishops, which involves long days of closed-door debate about the future of the church.

Francis’ scheduled audiences on Monday included with the members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, who are meeting at the Vatican this week for their plenary assembly, and participants in a Christmas contest. The Vatican published the texts Francis was supposed to have delivered to both.

Francis has had several health problems in recent years. In 2023, he spent three days in the hospital receiving intravenous antibiotics to treat a respiratory infection. In 2021, he had 13 inches of his colon removed then had a follow-up surgery two years later to repair an abdominal hernia and to remove scar tissue.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pope Francis Abruptly Cancels Events Due to Health Issue
Police in Pakistan Gun Down 'Blasphemer' Two Days After He Was Accused of Insulting Muhammad
State Supreme Court Issues Crushing Ruling, Stripping Former Attorney General of Law License
GOP State Senator Sues University, Dozens of Academics for a 'Multi-Year Racketeering and Anti-Trust Enterprise'
All-Star CJ Abrams is demoted to the minors by the Nationals for nonperformance reasons
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation