Share
News
Sports

Vatican Finally Issues Response to Blasphemous Olympics Opening Ceremony

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2024 at 7:54am
Share

More than a week after the Olympics launched a wave of disgust among Christians around the world, the Vatican has issued a statement criticizing the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games.

The July 26 ceremony featured a drag queen-bedecked segment that mocked the iconic “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci. The event also included Satanic imagery and a pale horseman of the Apocalypse riding through Paris.

“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and can only join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offense caused to many Christians and believers of other religions,” the Vatican statement said, according to Vatican News.

Trending:
Rasmussen Poll Numbers: Kamala's 'Bounce' Didn't Phase Trump

“At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the statement continued.

“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others,” the statement said, according to Newsweek.

After the segment was roundly attacked for making fun of Christians, Olympic officials tried to suggest that “The Last Supper” was not the inspiration for the drag queen event.

However, a statement issued before worldwide wrath descended on the Games told the real story, according to The Wrap.

“For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” the statement said.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief … [Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to ‘The Simpsons,’ many have done it before him,” the statement continued.

Last week, a global alliance of cardinals and bishops called upon the International Olympic Committee to “repudiate” and “apologize” for the “intentionally hateful mockery,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

“With shock, the world watched as the Summer Olympics in Paris opened with a grotesque and blasphemous depiction of the Last Supper,” the Catholic leaders wrote in an open letter to the IOC.

Related:
Simone Biles Calls Out Reporters for Olympic Habit During Interviews - 'You Guys Really Gotta Stop'

“It is hard to understand how the faith of over 2 billion people can be so casually and intentionally blasphemed,” the letter said.

Are you boycotting the Olympics?

“While it is hard to believe that such an intentionally hateful mockery of any other religion would be displayed on the world stage, this despicable action nonetheless threatens people of all faiths and of none, as it opens the door to those with power doing whatever they wish to people they do not like,” the letter continued.

“The Last Supper was the meal that Jesus of Nazareth shared with his closest friends the night before he died for them, and for us. We pray that those who seek to harm others with their power, and those harmed, will imitate his self-sacrificial love, so that peace, decency and mutual respect may be restored in the world.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Vatican Finally Issues Response to Blasphemous Olympics Opening Ceremony
AOC and Her 'Squad' Hit with Class Action Lawsuit from Angry College Students
Rasmussen Poll Numbers: Kamala's 'Bounce' Didn't Phase Trump
Simone Biles Calls Out Reporters for Olympic Habit During Interviews - 'You Guys Really Gotta Stop'
Kamala Harris Interviews Top 3 VP Candidates, Announcement Coming in Next 24 Hours: Report
See more...

Conversation