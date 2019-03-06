SECTIONS
R Kelly breaks silence, denies sexual abuse charges

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's "fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 5:35am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 5:43am
CHICAGO (AP) — An emotional R. Kelly says he’s being “assassinated” and denies sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

“CBS This Morning” on Wednesday broadcast Kelly’s first interview since he was charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls. Kelly says “all of them are lying.”

The R&B singer says he’s done “lots of things wrong” when it comes to women, but he says he’s apologized. He denies doing anything against their will.

The singer believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.

At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants, saying: “I have been buried alive, but I’m alive.” He says he needs someone to help him “not have a big heart.”

CBS says it interviewed Kelly for 80 minutes.

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

R Kelly breaks silence, denies sexual abuse charges
