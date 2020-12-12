Login
Report: Cuomo Among Contenders for Biden's Attorney General Pick

Amr Alfiky / Pool / Getty ImagesJill Biden, Joe Biden and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attend a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Sept. 11, 2020, in New York City. (Amr Alfiky / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 11, 2020 at 5:00pm
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by presumptive president-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general, a person with knowledge of the selection process said Friday.

The other three contenders at the moment include former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to the person, who added that no decision had been reached and no announcement was expected imminently.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported earlier in the week that Jones, who lost his Senate seat last month, and Garland had emerged as the two front-runners for Justice Department head.

Spokespeople for Cuomo did not immediately return emails seeking comment on Friday.

TRENDING: House Republicans Demand Special Counsel Investigation Into Election Fraud

It was not clear to what extent the disclosure this week that federal prosecutors were investigating the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, might have affected the attorney general selection process considering that the chosen person will inherit the probe.

It was also not immediately clear how seriously Cuomo was being considered.

A former state attorney general and Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Clinton administration, Cuomo has been governor of New York since 2011.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







