Parler Share
News
Then-Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answering questions during a panel discussion
Then-Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP file photo)

Republican Leaders Announce a Familiar Face Will Deliver Rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address

 By The Associated Press  February 2, 2023 at 10:51am
Parler Share

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders, 40, the nation’s youngest governor, on Thursday.

“While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning,” McConnell said in a statement.

Sanders, the first woman elected governor of Arkansas, said she relished the opportunity to contrast the GOP’s vision for the future against that of Biden and his fellow Democrats.

“We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America — to be written by a new generation of leaders,” she said.

Trending:
Nikki Haley Set to Announce Presidential Bid, But First She Called Trump - He Had 4 Words

Before becoming governor, Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Biden, 80, will deliver the address on Tuesday Feb. 7.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Republican Leaders Announce a Familiar Face Will Deliver Rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address
Bacteria Outbreak Causing Vision Loss Tracked to Over-the-Counter Medication
Massive Whale Washes Up in Hawaii, Stranding Expert Opens Its Stomach and Makes a Big Discovery
American Arrested in Israel for Alleged 'Hate Crime' Against Historic Jerusalem Church
Torturous Crime Rattles Community, Trail of Devastation Left by Suspect Desperately Fleeing Relentless Manhunt
See more...

Conversation