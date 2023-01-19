DeSantis Faces Off Against Biden and Trump in New Poll and Comes Out on Top

A new poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the top contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Despite rampant speculation suggesting he might run, however, the governor has yet to throw his hat into the ring.

The poll, which pits both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump against Joe Biden, shows DeSantis edging out Biden by three points among likely voters: 45 percent for DeSantis to 42 percent for Biden.

Conversely, the poll predicts Trump losing to the sitting president by a fairly substantial eight points, 41 percent to 49 percent.

Respondents were also asked if they have a favorable view of the three candidates. Out of the three, Biden garnered the largest percentage of “favorable” views from likely voters, with 45 percent. DeSantis received 41 percent and Trump 39 percent.

However, among the three candidates, DeSantis garnered the least amount of “unfavorable” views from respondents who are likely voters (39 percent). Sixty percent and 55 percent held unfavorable views of Trump and Biden, respectively.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll from Jan. 2 -8 by sampling 1,035 likely voters with a margin of error of 3 percent.

The poll was commissioned by the Club For Growth, a conservative free-enterprise advocacy group.

Would you vote for Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“More Americans are learning about Ron DeSantis and the good he’s done as the Governor of Florida,” David McIntosh, president of the Club For Growth PAC, said of the poll.

“Of the potential candidates surveyed, DeSantis has high favorability with room to grow.”

The results of the poll echo those of another from Boston’s Suffolk University released last month.

The poll saw DeSantis beating Biden 47 to 43 percent.

Trump, on the other hand, polled less than Biden in a head-to-head matchup, with Biden taking the lead, 47 to 40 percent.

Suffolk University polled 1,000 registered rather than likely voters. It had a +/- of 3.1 percent and was conducted from Dec. 7 – 11.

“There’s a new Republican sheriff in town,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

“DeSantis outpolls Trump not only among the general electorate, but also among these Republican-leaning voters who have been the former president’s base.

“Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.