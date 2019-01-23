Republican Party to express ‘undivided support’ for Trump

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party’s governing body is set to offer its “undivided support” for Donald Trump and his “effective presidency,” lending its backing to the president and his re-election campaign.

The Republican National Committee’s resolutions committee unanimously approved the measure Wednesday at a winter meeting in New Mexico, clearing the way for its passage before the full membership Friday.

The expression of support comes as Trump’s re-election campaign is taking steps to scare off any potential primary challenger in 2020.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday shows Trump’s approval rating stands at 34 percent, its lowest point in more than a year.

A more strident resolution, which explicitly endorsed Trump for re-election, was not taken up by the committee.

