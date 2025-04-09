Share
Relatives of missing people embrace while waiting at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology after the roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday.
Packed Club Collapses During Concert - Former MLB Player Among the 124 People Killed

 By The Associated Press  April 9, 2025 at 12:46am
A crowd of people grew increasingly agitated Wednesday as they waited at the Dominican Republic’s forensic institute for news of their loved ones still missing a day after a roof collapsed at an iconic nightclub, killing at least 124 people and injuring hundreds more.

National Institute of Forensic Pathology officials read the names of 54 people they have identified so far.

“We cannot wait until nighttime!” said one woman who was waiting for news of a relative whose name she did not hear. “We’re going to go crazy!”

Officials called for calm, saying they have already delivered 28 bodies to their families but do not yet have a tally of all the bodies recovered. Officials said more than 250 people were hurt.

“The authorities are selling us false dreams!” cried out José Sánchez, whose brother and brother-in-law were still missing.

The legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo was packed with musicians, professional athletes, and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people’s drinks early Tuesday.

Minutes later, the entire roof collapsed. Concrete slabs killed some instantly and trapped dozens of others on a dance floor where hundreds had been dancing to a lively merengue concert.

In the minutes that followed, the country’s 911 system received more than 100 calls, many from people buried under rubble.

The victims include merengue icon Rubby Pérez, who had been singing to the crowd before disaster struck. His body was found early Wednesday, said emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez.

Rescue crews were still searching for survivors more than 24 hours after the collapse. Officials said Wednesday they had rescued 145 survivors from the wreckage of the nightclub.

“As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here,” Méndez said.

Rescue crews from Puerto Rico and Israel arrived Wednesday to help with the search. Officials said crews used sonar to detect what could be one person still breathing under the rubble.

Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía praised what she said were acts of love, including one Dominican who was handing out coffee to those at the scene and a man on vacation from Costa Rica who joined the search because he’s part of a rescue crew back home.

So far, only a few dozen people have been identified in one of the worst disasters to hit the Dominican Republic. Local media reported that those who died include a cardiologist, a government architect, a retired police officer and the brother of the vice minister of the Ministry of Youth.

Also killed were MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and Dominican player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, Satosky Terrero, spokesperson for the country’s Professional Baseball League, told The Associated Press.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, alerted President Luis Abinader about the disaster. She called him from underneath the rubble but later died at a hospital.

Other victims include saxophonist Luis Solís, who was playing onstage when the roof fell; New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco; several Venezuelan bartenders; and an Army captain who left behind four young girls. Grupo Popular, a financial services company, said three of its employees also died, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

Countless more remain unidentified.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse, or when the Jet Set building was last inspected.

The club issued a statement saying it was cooperating with authorities. A spokesperson for the family that owns the club told The Associated Press that she passed along questions about potential inspections.

Conversation