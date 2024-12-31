FBI Issues Warning as South American Gangs Terrorize Professional Athletes Using Elaborate Schemes

If this story confuses readers as much as it confused me, then we all should be forgiven.

After all, establishment figures and their media allies reliably informed us that during the 2024 presidential campaign then-candidate Donald Trump had wildly exaggerated tales of marauding South American gangs in Aurora, Colorado, and elsewhere.

On Monday, ABC News reported that the FBI has alerted professional sports leagues to a pattern of well-coordinated robberies carried out by South American criminals who have targeted high-profile athletes.

The criminals have used elaborate planning, including surveillance, to burglarize athletes’ homes.

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” per an FBI Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

The athletes’ homes have made for vulnerable targets in part because of the athletes’ predictable travel schedules.

Incredibly, between September and November, “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes,” per the FBI report.

Victims included quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, both of the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a 2024 MVP candidate, also had his home burglarized.

Likewise, criminals have targeted several NBA players, including Dallas Mavericks guard and 2023-24 scoring champ Luka Doncic.

In other words, the South American gangs have brazenly burglarized the homes of some of America’s most prominent athletes.

Fortunately, the alleged crimes have unfolded when the athletes and their families were not at home.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report read.

Recall that in August reports emerged that a violent South American gang, Tren de Aragua, had taken over apartment complexes in Aurora. Trump called attention to the problem on multiple occasions.

As usual, liberals lied about the reports and dismissed Trump’s concerns. As usual, subsequent events proved those liberals wrong.

Trump, now president-elect, enjoys a mandate from voters to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, including criminal gang members.

Perhaps that helps explain why so many athletes have expressed joy in the wake of Trump’s election victory. After all, bold and skillful South American criminals have already demonstrated that wealth and fame will not insulate those athletes from the effects of President Joe Biden’s open border.

At least the FBI has told the truth for once. In light of such high-profile victims, perhaps the establishment media might soon do likewise.

