Parler Share
News
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks while delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Al Drago / AP file photo)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Bathroom Bill That Includes Big Punishment for Principals and Teachers Who Don't Comply

 By The Associated Press  March 21, 2023 at 7:25pm
Parler Share

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday signed a law prohibiting transgender people at public schools from using the restroom that matches their gender identity, the first of several states expected to enact such bans this year.

The bill signed by the Republican governor makes Arkansas the fourth state to place such restrictions at public schools, and it comes as bills in Idaho and Iowa also await their governor’s signature.

And it might be followed by an even stricter Arkansas bill criminalizing transgender adults using public restrooms that match their gender identity.

Arkansas’ law, which won’t take effect until later this summer, applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at public schools and charter schools serving prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The majority-Republican Legislature gave final approval to the bill last week.

Trending:
3 Children Die Within 1 Hour of Each Other After Becoming Unable to Breathe - Police Investigating

“The Governor has said she will sign laws that focus on protecting and educating our kids, not indoctrinating them and believes our schools are no place for the radical left’s woke agenda,” Alexa Henning, Sanders’ spokesperson, said in a statement. “Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology just to please a handful of far-left advocates.”

Similar laws have been enacted in Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, although lawsuits have been filed challenging the Oklahoma and Tennessee restrictions.

Proposals to restrict transgender people using the restroom of their choice have seen a resurgence this year, six years after North Carolina repealed its bathroom law in the wake of widespread protests and boycotts.

More than two dozen bathroom bills have been filed in 17 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Should every state pass a law like this?

The new Arkansas law requires schools to provide reasonable accommodations, including single-person restrooms.

Superintendents, principals and teachers who violate the prohibition could face fines of at least $1,000 from a state panel, and parents could also file private lawsuits to enforce the measure.

“Each child in our schools has a right to privacy and to feel safe and to feel comfortable in the bathroom they need to go to,” Republican Rep. Mary Bentley, the bill’s sponsor, told lawmakers earlier this year.

But Clayton Crockett, the father of a transgender child, described to lawmakers earlier this year how a similar policy adopted at his daughter’s school made her feel further marginalized.

“She feels targeted, she feels discriminated against, she feels bullied, she feels singled out,” Crockett said at a House panel hearing on the bill in January.

Related:
2 Inmates Escape Jail But Only Last a Few Hours Before Their Appetites Get Them Caught

Opponents have also complained the legislation doesn’t provide funding for schools that may need to build single-person restrooms to provide reasonable accommodations.

At least two federal appeals courts ruled that transgender people should be able to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity.

Supporters of the bill, however, have cited a federal appeals court ruling upholding a similar policy at a Florida school district last year.

The Arkansas measure won’t take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns this year’s session, which isn’t expected to happen until next month at the earliest.

Sanders signed the bill a week after she approved legislation making it easier to sue providers of gender-affirming care to minors.

That law, which also doesn’t take effect until this summer, is an effort to effectively reinstate a ban on such care for minors that’s been blocked by a federal judge.

Sanders earlier this month also signed a wide-ranging education bill that prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation before 5th grade.

The restriction is similar to a Florida measure that critics have inaccurately labelled the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




2 Inmates Escape Jail But Only Last a Few Hours Before Their Appetites Get Them Caught
'Foundational' Ancient Hebrew Bible Could Become Priciest Historical Document Ever in Upcoming Sale
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Bathroom Bill That Includes Big Punishment for Principals and Teachers Who Don't Comply
Gwyneth Paltrow to Stand Trial for Violent Ski Crash That Caused Serious Injuries
Wife of Missionary Held Hostage by Jihadists Praises God 'For Answering the Prayers of Christians Everywhere' as Release Is Announced
See more...

Conversation