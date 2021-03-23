The North Carolina legislature has introduced a bill that would ban biological males from women’s sports.

The Save Women’s Sports Act, filed Monday by North Carolina state Reps. Mark Brody, Pat McElraft, Diane Wheatley and Jimmy Dixon, seeks to ensure that “women are not forced to compete against men playing on women’s sports teams.”

House Bill 358 uses language almost identical to that found in a bill Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota sent back to lawmakers last week with suggestions.

Like South Dakota’s H.B. 1217, the Save Women’s Sports Act states that there are “inherent differences” between men and women.

The bill would divide sports teams into male, female and coed teams and base participation on the person’s biological sex.

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

North Carolina’s bill is one of many aimed at protecting women and children introduced in 2021 thus far.

A review conducted by Axios found that GOP lawmakers have introduced over 60 pieces of legislation in at least 25 states that criminalize gender transition surgeries for children or prevent biological males from participating in women’s sports.

The latest Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 53 percent of registered voters do not support biological males competing in women’s sports.

Should Kristi Noem sign this bill in its current form? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

Noem announced that she had sent South Dakota’s bill back to the South Dakota legislature with suggested revisions on Friday.

In a Monday news conference, she reiterated that she will not sign the bill in its present form and announced the creation of a coalition separate from the bill that would work against allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.

Today NC becomes the 30th state to introduce a Save Women’s Sports Act. If @govkristinoem wants to build a coaliton to take on the NCAA, might I suggest 30 state legislatures are way ahead of you. Governor Kristi Noem, please sign HB1217. That’s how you best provide leadership. — Rep. Fred Deutsch (@FredDeutsch) March 23, 2021

Republican South Dakota state Rep. Fred Deutsch praised North Carolina’s bill in a Tuesday tweet that called on Noem to sign H.B. 1217.

“Today NC becomes the 30th state to introduce a Save Women’s Sports Act,” Deutsch tweeted.

RELATED: Republican Governor Under Fire After Refusing to Sign Bill Protecting Girls' Sports

“If @govkristinoem wants to build a coaliton to take on the NCAA, might I suggest 30 state legislatures are way ahead of you. Governor Kristi Noem, please sign HB1217. That’s how you best provide leadership.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.