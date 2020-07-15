SECTIONS
SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged from Hospital

In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center America in Washington, D.C.Steve Helber / APIn this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center America in Washington, D.C. (Steve Helber / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 15, 2020 at 1:30pm
The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg was “home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills.

She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

TRENDING: Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer.

In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone.

While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







