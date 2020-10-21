Login
Senate Democrats Dig In Heels, Still Can't Stop Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on Oct. 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Stefani Reynolds / Pool / Getty ImagesSupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on Oct. 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 21, 2020 at 2:44pm
Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can do to prevent Republicans from confirming President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Democrats on the panel are refusing to participate in the scheduled session and vote, according to two aides.

The Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, is expected to recommend Barrett to the full Senate for a confirmation vote on Monday.

With Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Trump’s pick for the court is almost certain to be confirmed.

Boycotting the committee hearing won’t stop the process.

“There is no precedent in history of the Senate for confirming a Supreme Court justice this close to an election,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

“The truth is that the Republican majority is perpetrating the most rushed, most partisan, least legitimate process in the long history of Supreme Court nominations,” he said.

Barrett, a 48-year-old appellate court judge, is on track to lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court for years to come.

