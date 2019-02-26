SECTIONS
Sequel to Michael Crichton’s ‘Andromeda Strain’ due in fall

This combination of photos shows a cover image for the upcoming Harper release, “The Andromeda Evolution,” by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson, left, and a portrait of the late Michael Crichton in New York on Nov. 4, 2008. Crichton’s literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel “The Andromeda Strain.” HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “The Andromeda Evolution” will come out Nov. 12. (Harper via AP, left, AP File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:00am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 8:04am
NEW YORK (AP) — The late Michael Crichton’s literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel “The Andromeda Strain.”

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “The Andromeda Evolution” will come out Nov. 12. The book will be a collaboration between science fiction author Daniel H. Wilson and CrichtonSun LLC., for which the author’s widow, Sherri Crichton, serves as CEO.

Its publication marks the 50th anniversary of “The Andromeda Strain,” Crichton’s techno-thriller about scientists fighting a lethal extraterrestrial microorganism. Released when Crichton was just 27, it was later adapted into a feature film and television miniseries, with Ridley Scott among the producers.

“It’s exciting to be shining a spotlight on the world that Michael so brilliantly created and to collaborate with Daniel Wilson,” Sherri Crichton said in a statement. “This novel is for Crichton fans; it’s a celebration of Michael’s universe and a way to introduce him to new generations, and to those discovering his worlds for the first time.”

Michael Crichton, who died in 2008, is also known for such blockbusters as “Jurassic Park” and “The Terminal Man.” Wilson’s novels include “Robopocalypse” and the sequel “Robogenesis.”

“As a lifelong fan of Michael Crichton, it’s been an unbelievable honor to revisit the iconic world that he created and to continue this adventure,” Wilson said in a statement.

“The Andromeda Evolution” is not the first posthumous Crichton project. In 2011, “The Hot Zone” author Richard Preston completed a novel Crichton had been working on at the time of his death, “Micro.” Crichton’s “Pirate Latitudes” came out in 2009, and “Dragon Teeth” in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

