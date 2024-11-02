Share
A black-tip shark swims by an inflatable boat attracted by a bait thrown in the ocean for a baited shark dive in Umkomaas near Durban, South Africa, on December 10, 2020. - Aliwal Shoal, a fossilised sand dune that lies about 4km offshore from the coastal town of Umkomaas, is one of the few places in the world where divers can dive without a cage with Oceanic Blacktip sharks and Tiger Sharks, as the apex predators are attracted by a bait drum filled with sardines.
Shark bites 61-year-old Maui surfer, completely severing his leg below the knee

 By The Associated Press  November 2, 2024 at 4:23am
A shark bit a Maui surfer Friday and severed his leg, authorities said.

The man, 61, was surfing off Hawaii’s Waiehu Beach Park Friday morning when a shark bit him.

Police officers who arrived to the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets.

His leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a news release.

The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident prompted officials to close the beach park. Officials warned people to stay out of the water in the area.

The public warning to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction of the incident will be in effect until at least noon Saturday. The warning will be extended if there is a shark sighting in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone.

State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area.

Have you ever seen a shark in the wild?

There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved.

In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore.

Conversation