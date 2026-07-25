The Visa Loophole That Hinges on One Deceptively Simple Word

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a nationwide investigation into fraud involving the H-1B visa and PERM programs. It’s a long overdue step toward promoting confidence in America’s employment-based immigration system.

But the H-1B visa system is only part of a much larger problem. Another visa category has operated for decades with less scrutiny and a far greater potential for fraud.

It’s the L-1 visa.

While the H-1B program includes guardrails to protect American workers such as prevailing wage requirements, annual numerical limits and regulated labor conditions, the L-1 program features very few.

Congress created the L-1 visa because global companies occasionally have a genuine need to transfer executives, managers or employees with specialized knowledge from one country to another. When used properly, the program helps American businesses compete internationally and supports investment in the United States.

The problem is that the L-1 program hinges on one deceptively simple word: manager.

The meaning probably seems obvious. Managers supervise people, evaluate performance, allocate resources and are accountable for the work of others. Immigration law, however, also recognizes certain “functional managers,” that is employees who manage a function rather than personnel.

That concept can be legitimate, but it’s often misapplied by companies looking to replace American workers with cheap foreign labor.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported allegations by former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees that the company obtained more than 6,500 L-1A visa approvals between 2019 and 2023 by classifying some technical and sales employees as managers. TCS says it complies with federal law.

But whether the allegations prove true or not, they reveal a larger problem. Without a clear standard of who exactly qualifies as a manager, the law will be applied unfairly and inconsistently.

The issue extends well beyond large multinational corporations. Large companies attract journalists, whistleblowers, shareholder scrutiny and government regulators. Smaller businesses often operate almost entirely outside that spotlight.

A regional consulting firm, engineering company, staffing agency, or technology contractor receives little public attention, yet may take advantage of exactly the same statutory ambiguity to bring cheap or favored employees from other countries.

Congress needs to examine whether businesses establish overseas subsidiaries or affiliated entities mainly to plug otherwise non-qualified employees into jobs that could just as easily be held by Americans.

Authentic businesses have nothing to fear from such scrutiny. Those who are committing fraud, however, should know they will face civil and, even, criminal penalties.

Here’s another question no one seems to be asking. Why must a particular employee physically perform their role from within the United States rather than managing or supporting it from abroad?

When the L-1 statute was enacted, global collaboration looked very different. Today, executives manage international operations through secure networks, video conferencing, cloud platforms and real-time collaboration tools. Engineers, consultants and project leaders routinely direct teams spread across continents without relocating.

If a large multinational company seeks to transfer a senior executive to oversee significant U.S. operations, the justification may be obvious. But when companies seek to assign managerial titles to employees for the sole purpose of end-running other visa programs, the consequences should be real and painful.

The stakes extend well beyond a temporary work visa. Those admitted to the U.S. under the L-1A system are assumed to be genuinely senior executives or managers. When it comes to permanent residence status or even citizenship, they aren’t constrained by the PERM labor certification requirements that apply to H-1B cases.

That means the initial decision to admit an L-1 visa applicant becomes a major gateway to permanent residence and, ultimately, citizenship.

Congress shouldn’t weaken legal immigration. It should strengthen public confidence in it.

That begins with a clear, enforceable definition of “manager”—one based on genuine supervisory authority, meaningful operational control and real decision-making responsibility.

Congress should also require federal agencies to enforce the law aggressively. Employers who knowingly submit false information; or who deliberately structure their operations to evade the law’s intent, should be investigated and held accountable.

Meaningful enforcement changes behavior. Companies that exploit employment-based visa programs should face substantial civil penalties, debarment from future participation, and, where fraud is intentional, criminal prosecution. When the cost of cheating exceeds the benefit, incentives to game the system disappear.

I came to America because I believed in its promise. I embraced its values, respected its laws, and was blessed with opportunities I could have found nowhere else. This country allowed me to build successful businesses, create thousands of jobs for American workers, and give back to the nation that gave so much to me. I will always be grateful for that gift.

That gratitude is precisely why I believe we must protect legal immigration. America should continue to welcome talented people who come to build, innovate, strengthen and contribute. But a nation worthy of the world’s best talent must also be worthy of its own citizens’ trust. That trust is earned by enforcing the law, rewarding merit and ensuring every visa serves the national interest.

When immigration is fair, transparent and faithful to America’s values, America remains both a beacon to those who dream of becoming Americans and a country whose people can trust the system. The American Dream is too precious to be diminished by deception. It must be protected for those willing to earn it.

Jai Saboo is a lifelong entrepreneur with a unique understanding of technology as well as business and strategic issues and record of building and operating successful companies in the technology and technology services sectors.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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