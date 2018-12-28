Shiffrin leads World Cup GS by slim margin after 1st run

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin led a women’s World Cup giant slalom Friday after a tight opening run with only six hundredths of a second separating the top four racers.

The Olympic champion from the United States trailed then leader Stephanie Brunner by 0.15 at the final split time but used a strong finish to beat the Austrian’s time by 0.02.

Shiffrin can become the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year. She currently shares the best mark of 14 with men’s overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was 0.03 behind in third, with Petra Vlhova of Slovakia another 0.03 further behind in fourth.

Former two-time overall champion Anna Veith of Austria had 0.12 to make up in the second run.

