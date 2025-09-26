Sinclair Reverses Course, Brings Back Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations Friday night, ending a days-long TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over false remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

In the statement, Sinclair referenced “thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” as well as “troubling acts of violence” like a shooting into the lobby of a Sacramento station.

“These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important,” the statement said.

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Nexstar, another affiliates group, had announced it would preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before ABC’s decision, and Sinclair also condemned the host.

Even after Disney brought Kimmel back to its national airways on Tuesday, both Sinclair and Nexstar continued to preempt the show.

The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections and also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.

Nexstar did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

Colbert was losing his company $50 million dollars a year. If you want to pay for his show feel free to do so. Kimmel’s ratings were basically the same if not worse than Colbert’s. They are going off the air because they are not funny and their shows suck, not cuz of Trump. pic.twitter.com/sfmg97tEKi — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) September 18, 2025

While local TV affiliates broadcast their own programming, such as local news, they also contract with larger national broadcasters — and pay them to air their national content, splitting advertising revenue and fees from cable companies.

Sinclair said “constructive” discussions with ABC were ongoing, and said its proposals to the network to strengthen accountability, feedback, and dialogue and to appoint an ombudsman had not yet been adopted.

An email seeking comment from representatives for ABC was not immediately answered.

