Share
News
This image released by Disney shows Jimmy Kimmel hosting his late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
This image released by Disney shows Jimmy Kimmel hosting his late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Randy Holmes - Disney / AP)

Sinclair Reverses Course, Brings Back Jimmy Kimmel's Show

 By The Associated Press  September 26, 2025 at 11:15am
Share

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations Friday night, ending a days-long TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over false remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

In the statement, Sinclair referenced “thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” as well as “troubling acts of violence” like a shooting into the lobby of a Sacramento station.

“These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important,” the statement said.

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Nexstar, another affiliates group, had announced it would preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before ABC’s decision, and Sinclair also condemned the host.

Even after Disney brought Kimmel back to its national airways on Tuesday, both Sinclair and Nexstar continued to preempt the show.

Should Sinclair have continued to not air Kimmel’s show?

The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections and also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.

Nexstar did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

While local TV affiliates broadcast their own programming, such as local news, they also contract with larger national broadcasters — and pay them to air their national content, splitting advertising revenue and fees from cable companies.

Sinclair said “constructive” discussions with ABC were ongoing, and said its proposals to the network to strengthen accountability, feedback, and dialogue and to appoint an ombudsman had not yet been adopted.

Related:
Breaking: Ryan Routh Attempts to Stab Himself in Court After He's Found Guilty of Attempting to Assassinate Trump

An email seeking comment from representatives for ABC was not immediately answered.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Sinclair Reverses Course, Brings Back Jimmy Kimmel's Show
Breaking: Ryan Routh Attempts to Stab Himself in Court After He's Found Guilty of Attempting to Assassinate Trump
Trump to Award Ben Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Dies in Plane Crash
Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at Age 89
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation