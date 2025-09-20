Share
A shallow depth of field stock photograph of police tape. (carlballou / Getty Images)

Breaking: Suspect Accused of Shooting Up ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Suspension Appears to Be Anti-Trump Leftist

 By Ole Braatelien  September 20, 2025 at 2:51pm
Anibal Hernandez-Santana, the man suspected of shooting at an ABC affiliate studio in California on Friday, is reportedly an anti-Trump leftist.

In Sacramento, days after ABC suspended comedian Jimmy Kimmel, Hernandez-Santana reportedly shot up an affiliate news station, according to Variety.

Although the building was occupied, nobody was injured.

The alleged shooter, 64, was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.

Police are still investigating the motive.

An X user with the same as the suspected shooter, however, often posted anti-Trump rhetoric, Variety reported.

“The authoritarian oligarchy is now complete,” one July post read.

“CBS+ caving, big law firms in DC, the subservients FBI and AG, university presidents stepping down, fan boys SCOTUS, public radio, ICE goons. We are going to have to ‘fight like hell’. Rules don’t apply if election was stolen. FIGHT!” another post read.

“Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most?? Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader,” a Thursday post read, one day before the shooting.

A day before the attack, protesters gathered outside the same ABC10 news station to complain about Kimmel’s cancelation on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host had made some distasteful remarks about the late Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

At the crime scene in Sacramento, police found at least three bullet holes in the ABC studio window, according to CBS News.

Police said it was a drive-by shooting.

Hernandez-Santana is currently being held on a $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




