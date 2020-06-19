SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Singer Honors Pandemic Workers on Incredible Road Trip

A worker carrying a ladder walks past a boarded up restaurant on June 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesA worker carrying a ladder walks past a boarded up restaurant on June 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 19, 2020 at 8:57am
Print

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has spent a lot of his life on tour buses traveling from city to city. Even when the pandemic shut down the country, he couldn’t sit still.

With the help of his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, and a bunch of GoPro cameras, he embarked on a road trip to meet essential workers around the country who were risking their lives during the pandemic.

“United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes,” a TV special that airs on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, highlights the everyday heroes along his journey to New Orleans.

The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw and more.

“I just want to reach out and meet some of these folks, sanitation workers or elementary school teachers or people that are working at food banks,” said Harry Connick.

TRENDING: Klobuchar Says She Told Biden To Pick 'Woman of Color' as Running Mate After She Withdrew

“These are the people that are keeping the supply chain going and keeping our lives going.”

Over the course of about 12 days, Georgia Connick filmed her father as he learned about how the coronavirus was affecting workers in public transportation, grocery stores, health care and more.

“Watching these people do their everyday jobs, not necessarily thinking they’re heroes, but everyone else thinking they are heroes, is very incredible,” said Georgia Connick.

They started their trip at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City, where Connick’s sister, an Army Reserve colonel and psychiatrist, helped with the Pentagon’s response to the pandemic.

Will you watch the TV special on Connick Jr.'s road trip?

“It was highly emotional,” said Harry Connick. “We wanted to do a show that was about celebration as opposed to constantly reminding people of how sad the situation is. And it is. But there’s a lot of silver linings.”

Upon reaching his hometown of New Orleans, Harry Connick walked through an empty Bourbon Street, the neon-lit entertainment hotspot normally filled with music, drinking and dancing that had gone quiet during the pandemic.

“The mayor was kind enough to let us film on Bourbon Street under very, very tight circumstances and conditions,” he said.

“We hope when people watch on Sunday night, they’ll kind of have a respite from the normal barrage of bad news.”

The special will raise funds for charities that support underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

RELATED: Trump Warns 'Agitators, Looters or Lowlifes' That His Tulsa Rally Won't Be Like Seattle

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party Uses 'Malicious' Tactics To Divide West
Singer Honors Pandemic Workers on Incredible Road Trip
Former Big City Democratic Mayor To Plead Guilty to Perjury
Nursing Homes Account for Over 25% of COVID Deaths
COVID No Concern for Trump Supporters Ahead of First Rally in Months
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×