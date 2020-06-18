Even Joe Biden should know better than this.

The man who’s spent the past three months in the basement, trying to convince his fellow citizens that he deserves to be president of the United States, seems to think the rest of the country isn’t aware of the coronavirus crisis that crashed a booming American economy starting earlier this year.

But not even Democrats can be this dumb.

A campaign video Biden tweeted on Thursday includes a series of depressing images documenting how badly economic lockdowns caused by fears of COVID-19 have affected ordinary Americans. It openly tries to blame President Donald Trump for a catastrophe every sentient human knows came from a foreign country and exploded in the U.S. like a bomb.

Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from President Obama and me. And just like everything else he has inherited in his life, he has squandered it. pic.twitter.com/kxBBzhxvxc — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2020

Biden’s caption was just as deceptive as the video.

“Donald Trump inherited a growing economy from President Obama and me,” the former vice president wrote. “And just like everything else he has inherited in his life, he has squandered it.”

As the social media responses showed, though, he wasn’t fooling anyone. (The responses supporting the ad, like most liberal efforts these days, were much more geared toward attacking Trump than defending the Democrat.)

This is so disingenuous. Trump got the economy stronger than ever before in American history and then the WORLD-WIDE pandemic happened. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 18, 2020

Nobody buys this is Joe. It’s sad at this point. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) June 18, 2020

Biden oversaw the slowest economic recovery in US history and given the chance he’ll do it again. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) June 18, 2020

Twitter needs a fact check warning on this deceptive ad. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 18, 2020

And more than a few commenters were looking forward to seeing Biden try to pull this argument on a stage with Trump when presidential debates roll around.

oh i cant wait till you tell him this in person at the debate — Yos (@MindOfYos) June 18, 2020

He can’t even complete a sentence without reading his notes. Trump is going to absolutely crush him in a debate. — ColumnatedRuinsDomino (@ColumnatedD) June 18, 2020

It might be technically true that the economy was in “recovery” during the latter half of former President Barack Obama’s administration, with Biden as the number two man.

But if the economy had been in a real recovery — the kind of that puts dollars in the pockets of blue-collar workers in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — it’s a good chance that the 2020 election would be shaping up right now into how well President Hillary Clinton was doing cementing the Obama “legacy.”

(Thank God and the Electoral College that that nightmare isn’t upon us.)

But the reality is, most Americans had watched for eight years while the economy lurched along in laggard fashion, weighed down with burdensome regulations.

In a 2010 interview, in his second year in office, Obama said the country was in danger of becoming a place where high unemployment was the “new normal,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a June 2016 piece, halfway through Obama’s last year in office, The Washington Times had this damning summation of the Obama years:

“The previously bullish Fed finally and openly acknowledged that sluggish growth is the long term new normal for America. Secular stagnation is here to stay. The growth rate has limped out of the 2008-09 recession at a 2 percent pace now for seven years. The Joint Economic Committee of Congress tells us a normal recovery gives us about 3.5 percent growth and the Reagan and JFK booms were closer to 4 percent. So the GDP today thanks to President Obama is about $2 to $3 trillion smaller than it should be. This is roughly the equivalent of losing the entire annual output of every business and worker in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana combined.”

In other words, not much had improved.

During the Trump years, meanwhile, spurred by a pro-business administration, a foreign policy that wasn’t seeing the United States as evil and defeated at every turn, and the all-important Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the pre-coronavirus economy was booming, with record-setting unemployment for the black and Hispanic populations Biden needs desperately to win the White House.

Liberals should know by now that an economic attack is going to backfire — like Chris “Fredo” Cuomo’s did on CNN a week ago. Biden’s campaign team should know better than to try to make a weapon out of Trump’s strongest argument for retaining the presidency (other than keeping the Supreme Court in sane hands).

But the whole country knows that Trump’s economy was thriving before the coronavirus crisis brought it grinding to a halt.

And the whole country knows that it’s Republican-run states that are most interested in opening up again to restart their economies — Georgia and Texas for instance — while Democratic governors seem to enjoy the power the coronavirus crisis brought. (Though it might have cost Gretchen Whitmer a vice presidential slot.)

The rank hypocrisy of liberals who condemned Americans protesting the death of the economy as dangerous in a pandemic but suddenly made allowances for mass protests in the wake of the death of a man in police custody in May hasn’t been lost on anyone either.

But when it comes to the economy, Americans aren’t going to be gaslighted into believing the booming Obama times were merely inherited by Trump until time caught up with him.

Even the doddering Joe Biden should know better than to try that.

