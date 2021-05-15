News
News

Soldiers Who Disappeared on Secret Vietnam War Mission Memorialized Nearly 60 Years Later

The Associated PressMay 15, 2021 at 10:41am
Combined Shape

Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top-secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country.

They never made it. Their airplane disappeared between Guam and the Philippines, leaving behind no trace.

Ever since, their families have been fighting to get answers about the mission from the Pentagon. They also want their loved ones to be recognized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I do feel frustrated. It’s almost as if they never existed as soldiers. It’s almost like they don’t matter, that their deaths don’t matter,” said Dianna Taylor Crumpler, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, whose brother, James Henry Taylor, an Army chaplain, died on the flight.

On Saturday, families of more than 20 of the fallen soldiers were on hand for the unveiling of a memorial in Columbia Falls, Maine, to honor those who perished when the plane disappeared over the Pacific Ocean. Columbia Falls is about 190 miles east of Portland, Maine.

Trending:
Report: Bidens Aggressively Dodged More Than $500,000 in Taxes Before Joe Demanded Americans Pay Their 'Fair Share'

“It’s incredible,” said Donna Ellis, of Haslett, Michigan, who was 5 when her father, Melvin Lewis Hatt, died in the crash.

The mission, early in the Vietnam War, is shrouded in mystery.

Soldiers from across the country assembled at Travis Air Force Base in California before boarding a propeller-powered Lockheed Super Constellation operated by the Flying Tiger Line, which chartered flights for the U.S. military.

Do you think the names of these soldiers should be written on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial?

The 93 U.S. soldiers, three South Vietnamese and 11 crew members aboard Flight 739 never made it to Saigon.

It departed from California and made refueling stops in Hawaii, Wake Island and Guam before vanishing on the next leg of the flight to the Philippines on March 16, 1962.

There was a report of a midair explosion witnessed by sailors on a tanker in the area, but no debris from the aircraft was recovered.

The families have spent years seeking answers to no avail. Freedom of Information Act requests by Ellis and others yielded redacted documents with little useful information about the clandestine mission.

“It turns into a rat maze,” Ellis said.

Because their deaths were not in the combat zone, their names are not on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.

Related:
John McCain's Surviving Family Gets Tragic News

Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, took up the cause and introduced legislation in 2019 to allow the names to be etched on the memorial, but it never made it to the Senate floor.

“It is past time that we properly honor those lost. That’s why I will continue to work with my colleagues and the families of those lives lost on ways we can honor the servicemembers,” Peters said.

In Maine, the founder of Wreaths Across America, which places wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and at veteran grave sites around the world, was moved by the story and decided to create a monument.

The granite stone has a marble marker with the names of the dead on it.

The unveiling on Saturday featured a reading of the names, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a wreath-laying.

Phil Waite from the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration told the group he believes the memorial represents “a first step” to greater recognition. “I think there’s more to come,” he said.

The event provided an opportunity for families to gather and share stories.

“This will be closure for a lot of families,” said Susie Linale, of Omaha, Nebraska, part of a contingent of six family members, including her sister and brother. They wore buttons with an image of their father, Albert Francis Williams Jr., who died in the crash.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Combined Shape
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Cuomo to Receive Eye-Popping Payday for His Book on COVID 'Leadership'
California Announces It Will Ignore CDC Guidance, Keep Restrictions in Place
Republican Lieutenant Governor Who Fought Trump Announces He's on His Way Out
Supreme Court Announces It Will Hear a Case That Challenges Roe v. Wade
Soldiers Who Disappeared on Secret Vietnam War Mission Memorialized Nearly 60 Years Later
See more...

Conversation