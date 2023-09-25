Share
News
Actress Sophia Loren attends the 67th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2014.
Actress Sophia Loren attends the 67th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2014. (Alastair Grant - File / AP)

Sophia Loren Hospitalized After Accident at Her Home, Agent Says

 By The Associated Press  September 25, 2023 at 4:44am
Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actress said Monday.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The actress broke both her hip and a thigh bone, the agent said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.

Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

GOP Senator Gets Big Win After Months-Long Stand-Off with Schumer

She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, but her fall forced a cancellation of the event.

