News
Southern Governor Breaks with Fellow Republicans to Extend Mask Mandate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 4, 2021.Mickey Welsh / Montgomery Advertiser via APAlabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 4, 2021. (Mickey Welsh / Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published March 4, 2021 at 11:43am
Breaking with other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask mandate for another month on Thursday but said the order will end for good in April.

Ivey said she will keep the mask requirement that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9.

“We need to get past Easter and hopefully allow more Alabamians to get their first shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether and lift other restrictions. Folks, we are not there yet, but goodness knows we’re getting closer,” Ivey said at a news conference.

Ivey has faced political pressure to lift the mask order as some other Republican-led states have done.

Texas and neighboring Mississippi are easing restrictions as vaccination numbers rise and COVID-19 cases decline.

The governor called masks “one of our greatest tools” in preventing the virus’ spread but emphasized that she will not extend the mask mandate further, saying it will become a matter of personal choice when the order ends.

“Even when we lift the mask order, I will continue to wear my mask while I’m around others and strongly urge my fellow citizens to use common sense and do the same,” Ivey said.

Alabama’s seven-day average of daily cases has dropped from 3,000 in early January to below 1,000 and hospitalizations are at their lowest point since summer.

So far about 13 percent of Alabama’s 4.9 million people have received one dose of a vaccine, according to state numbers.

Do you support mask mandates?

State health official Scott Harris said vaccine supplies are increasing and if the state can get a total of 1.75 million shots delivered by early April, that would be a “terrific place to be.”

Harris said about 500,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

“We are striving to reach this herd immunity point at some point,” Harris said.

The Alabama Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday evening urging Ivey to end the mask mandate.

Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also asked Ivey to end the mask requirement, which he has opposed all along, saying individuals can make decisions for themselves “without a Big Brother-style government mandate looming over us.”

The governor did lift some restrictions on how many people can sit at a restaurant table, but tables are still required to be 6 feet apart or have a partition.

The order also allowed senior citizens to resume some activities and hospitals to increase the number of visitors patients can have from one to two.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







