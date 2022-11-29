Parler Share
News
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, listens to debate at the General Synod in London, England, on Feb. 13, 2017.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, listens to debate at the General Synod in London, England, on Feb. 13, 2017. (Alastair Grant / AP)

Startling Statistics Reveal Nation's True Religious Condition, Is Immigration to Blame?

 By The Associated Press  November 29, 2022 at 5:09am
Parler Share

Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time the country’s official religion has been followed by a minority of the population.

Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the decade since the last census, figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Some 46.2 percent of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3 percent a decade earlier. The Muslim population grew from 4.9 percent to 6.5 percent of the total, while 1.7 percent identified as Hindu, up from 1.5 percent.

More than 1 in 3 people — 37 percent — said they had no religion, up from 25 percent in 2011.

The other parts of the U.K., Scotland and Northern Ireland, report their census results separately.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

Secularism campaigners said the shift should trigger a rethink of the way religion is entrenched in British society. The U.K. has state-funded Church of England schools, Anglican bishops sit in Parliament’s upper chamber, and the monarch is “defender of the faith” and supreme governor of the church.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of the charity Humanists U.K., said “the dramatic growth of the non-religious” had made the U.K. “almost certainly one of the least religious countries on Earth.”

“One of the most striking things about these results is how at odds the population is from the state itself,” he said. “No state in Europe has such a religious set-up as we do in terms of law and public policy, while at the same time having such a non-religious population.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, one of the most senior clerics in the Church of England, said the data was “not a great surprise,” but was a challenge to Christians to work harder to promote their faith.

“We have left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian, but other surveys consistently show how the same people still seek spiritual truth and wisdom and a set of values to live by,” he said.

Almost 82 percent of people in England and Wales identified as white in the census, down from 86 percent in 2011. Some 9 percent said they were Asian, 4 percent Black and 3 percent from “mixed or multiple” ethnic backgrounds, while 2 percent identified with another ethnic group.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Startling Statistics Reveal Nation's True Religious Condition, Is Immigration to Blame?
Pilot and Passenger Finally Rescued from Plane Dangling 10 Stories Off Ground
Man Who Ate the Face of Victim After Murders Gets Shocking Plea Deal, Family Devastated
Meta Gets Really Bad News - Massively Fined After 533 Million Users' Data Found on Hacker Sites
Due to 'Racist and Stigmatizing Language', Monkeypox Has Officially Been Renamed
See more...

Conversation