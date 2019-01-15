Steve Harvey to host NFL Honors when AP awards are announced

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TV personality Steve Harvey will host the NFL Honors show on Feb. 2, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards.

The two-hour prime-time show airing on CBS will be held at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Harvey hosts the daytime talk show “Steve,” the children’s variety series “Little Big Shots” and the game show “Family Feud,” as well as a syndicated radio show. While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Harvey accidently named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is held in the Super Bowl host city the night before the AFC and NFC champions meet. The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be introduced during the program.

