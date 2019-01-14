Tensions rise in Zimbabwe’s capital after fuel price hikes

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Protesters have blocked roads in some parts in Zimbabwe’s capital after the government more than doubled the price of gasoline.

Police deployed in large numbers in Harare and few people ventured into the central business district on Monday. The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, the country’s biggest labor federation, has called for a three-day strike this week.

Peter Mutasa, the labor federation president, says workers can’t afford bus fares, which tripled in some cases.

In the volatile Mabvuku and Epworth suburbs, residents barricaded roads and prevented public transport vehicles from operating in the area. Some people threw stones at cars.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana says the opposition, civil society groups and some foreign organizations are trying to use the fuel shortages and price increases to topple the government.

