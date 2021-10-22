Share
Lifestyle
A stock photo shows three babies in diapers facing away from the camera.
A stock photo shows three babies in diapers facing away from the camera. (Tripod / Getty Images)

Three Sisters Share the Same Birthday, But There Is a Twist

 By The Associated Press  October 22, 2021 at 12:44pm
Three sisters in Florida share the same birthday, but they are not twins or triplets.

Instead, the Lammert sisters — Sophia, Giuliana and Mia — were each born on Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

All three were delivered naturally.

Explaining the coincidence of their shared birthdays, their mother chalks it up to serendipity.

“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” Kristin Lammert told Orlando television station WKMG.

When Kristin Lammert found out that Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she started thinking about the odds of the baby coming a little early.

“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” Kristin Lammert said.

Kristin Lammert and her husband, Nick, have not ruled out having more children.

But whether they get a fourth Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate, with maybe a little nudge from Kristin.

“She’s really good at planning,” Nick Lammert said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




