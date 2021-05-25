Combined Shape
Woman Buys Birthday Cake for Strangers at Grocery Story in Memory of Late Son Who Loved Cake

Amanda ThomasonMay 24, 2021 at 5:15pm
It’s wonderful to watch how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect, blessing not only the intended recipient, but often the giver as well.

When those acts of kindness get taken to social media, they can be appreciated and spread joy even further than the immediate communities they took place in — which is exactly what has happened in this particular case.

On May 16, Carolyn Mick of Plainfield, Indiana, headed to the local Kroger to pick up a cake for her son’s birthday.

When she arrived, she discovered that the cake had already been paid for by a complete stranger. The stranger had left a clue, though, in the form of a simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming note.

“Today is my son’s 35th birthday, his 5th one in heaven,” the note read.

“In his memory I’ve paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make special memories and hug your children and loved ones tight. My son loved cake! Love, Toni Tylers mom.”

Carolyn was overwhelmed, moved to the point of tears over the simple gesture made out of love for a son and kindness toward a total stranger. She posted a photo of the card and shared the story in the Facebook group Town of Plainfield Chatter.

“Dear Toni,” she began her post, “you know who you are and I want to express how moved I am. This means so much that my husband and I cried together.

“With the turmoil of things going on it reminds us of what really matters LIFE!”

Many commented to commend Toni for her act of kindness.

“I have been just floored by the response,” Carolyn wrote on one share of the story. “Jess and I just cry every time.”

Toni Wilson-Taylor herself popped up in the comments of the original post, responding to many and wishing comfort to those who could commiserate with the loss of a loved one.

She even shared a photo of her son, Tyler, with the group, to honor his memory.

“This is Tyler,” she wrote. “May God bless your family as you celebrate a loved ones birthday today. Enjoy.”

In response, many commented back to say they were praying for her and wishing her well on such a bittersweet day. Some who had birthdays the same day even promised to remember Tyler, and one commenter even said they’d be having cake that same day just to honor her late son.

“I’ve been carried all day by these wonderful caring prayers,” Toni commented. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I never dreamed buying a cake would spread so much love and carry my family thru a tough day. So blessed.”

Conversation