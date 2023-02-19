Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a Sizemore representative said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm about 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait-and-see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.”

In the Word War II epic “Saving Private Ryan,” according to CNN, Sizemore played Sgt. Mike Horvath as the loyal foil to Tom Hanks’ Capt. John H. Miller.

It was Sizemore, toward the end of the movie, who tells his squadmates:

“Some day we might look back on this and decide that saving Private Ryan was the one decent thing we were able to pull out of this godawful s***ty mess.”

The news of the actor’s illness drew social media messages of support.

Sizemore also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement — which some social media users also referenced.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

