Parler Share
News
Actor Tom Sizemore, pictured in a 2014 file photo,
Actor Tom Sizemore, pictured in a 2014 file photo, is in critical condition after a brain aneurysm early Saturday. (Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

'Saving Private Ryan' Actor in Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm

 By The Associated Press  February 19, 2023 at 10:01am
Parler Share

Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a Sizemore representative said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm about 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait-and-see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.”

In the Word War II epic “Saving Private Ryan,” according to CNN, Sizemore played Sgt. Mike Horvath as the loyal foil to Tom Hanks’ Capt. John H. Miller.

It was Sizemore, toward the end of the movie, who tells his squadmates:

Trending:
Explosive New Epstein Emails Revealed in Lawsuit: 'Hi to Snow White'

“Some day we might look back on this and decide that saving Private Ryan was the one decent thing we were able to pull out of this godawful s***ty mess.”

The news of the actor’s illness drew social media messages of support.

Sizemore also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement — which some social media users also referenced.

Related:
Jimmy Carter, 98, Refuses Medical Intervention and Enters Hospice Care

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Saving Private Ryan' Actor in Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm
Jimmy Carter, 98, Refuses Medical Intervention and Enters Hospice Care
First US-Trained Forces to Enter Ukraine Conflict
Biden's EPA Chief Visits East Palestine, Ohio and Tells Residents to 'Trust the Government'
Some Students Forced to Stay Overnight at Their High School After Natural Disaster Hits
See more...

Conversation