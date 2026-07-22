Former Presidential Adviser: Trump's War on the 'Deep State' Is About to Go Nuclear

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One of the top minds in Washington is out with a shocking new prediction …

Jim Rickards has spent close to 50 years working at the highest levels of Wall Street, international finance, and the U.S. government.

In that time, he’s built a reputation for making calls that first seemed crazy — yet proved to be correct.

Back in the summer of 2008, he warned of a “major market meltdown.” And very few people believed him.

Yet within weeks, $8 trillion in stock-market wealth was wiped out.

Then it happened again …

In 2016, one major election model gave Hillary Clinton a 99% chance of winning the presidency. That’s when Rickards went on multiple news programs to make a prediction that seemed insane.

He said Donald Trump would win …

And once again, investors who saw what was coming had a huge advantage.

Then, along came 2020.

In January of that year — when the word “coronavirus” was barely in the news — he sent a confidential memo to a small group of his readers, warning of a “contagion.”

Three weeks later … the virus hit, and the stock market plunged 30% — the fastest crash in history.

“The weeks leading up to the 2026 midterm elections could bring about the most turbulent times in modern history.”

What is he talking about? And what could it mean for America, your family, and your investments?

Rickards recently sat down and walked us through his prediction … along with a few defensive moves he’s making with his own money.

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