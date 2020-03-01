It Took Joe Biden 32 Years To Finally Win a Presidential Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won South Carolina’s Democratic primary, multiple outlets are projecting.

It was his first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.

Biden previously ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008, but did not win any states.

After three presidential campaigns (1988, 2008, 2020) and four contests this year, South Carolina has delivered to Joe Biden the first presidential primary victory of his lengthy political career. pic.twitter.com/qHyf0n75ec — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 1, 2020

Prior to being chosen as Barack Obama’s running mate in 2008, Biden represented Delaware in the Senate for more than three decades.

This time around, the 77-year-old came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses, fifth in the New Hampshire primary and fourth in the Nevada caucuses.

Outlets began calling South Carolina for Biden just minutes after the polls closed in that state:

.@CNN projects @JoeBiden wins the South Carolina Primary right when the polls closed at 7pm ET. — Vanessa Yurkevich (@VanessaCNN) March 1, 2020

Join us NOW (7-9p ET) for a #SaturdaySpecial – where @FoxNews is projecting VP Biden to win South Carolina pic.twitter.com/HIgIDRLbGX — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 1, 2020

BREAKING: South Carolina is “the first primary contest the former vice president has ever won in this, his third run for the president,” @GStephanopoulos reports, “and it is a commanding win.” https://t.co/O1LJZZtmNN pic.twitter.com/0K23Hzwlk6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 1, 2020

CBS News projects @JoeBiden will win the South Carolina Primary. Listen: https://t.co/Dw0cHZqOf8 — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) March 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —

Former Vice President @JoeBiden wins the South Carolina presidential primary #APRaceCall pic.twitter.com/Rm48jv4ieF — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) March 1, 2020

Biden’s win could work to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

Only Biden and California billionaire Tom Steyer planned to mark primary night in the state, as the rest of the field stumped across the spectrum of Super Tuesday states that vote next week.

About 40 percent of voters in South Carolina picked health care as the top issue, while 22 percent said the economy and jobs are most important. That’s according to an AP VoteCast survey of the electorate.

Fourteen percent of voters identified climate change.

Close to 9 in 10 Democratic voters said it’s important for their nominee to be a strong leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

