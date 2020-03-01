SECTIONS
It Took Joe Biden 32 Years To Finally Win a Presidential Primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 27, 2020.Gerald Herbert / AP PhotoDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 27, 2020. (Gerald Herbert / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 29, 2020 at 5:25pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won South Carolina’s Democratic primary, multiple outlets are projecting.

It was his first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.

Biden previously ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008, but did not win any states.

Prior to being chosen as Barack Obama’s running mate in 2008, Biden represented Delaware in the Senate for more than three decades.

This time around, the 77-year-old came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses, fifth in the New Hampshire primary and fourth in the Nevada caucuses.

Outlets began calling South Carolina for Biden just minutes after the polls closed in that state:

Biden’s win could work to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

Will Joe Biden be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee?

Only Biden and California billionaire Tom Steyer planned to mark primary night in the state, as the rest of the field stumped across the spectrum of Super Tuesday states that vote next week.

About 40 percent of voters in South Carolina picked health care as the top issue, while 22 percent said the economy and jobs are most important. That’s according to an AP VoteCast survey of the electorate.

Fourteen percent of voters identified climate change.

Close to 9 in 10 Democratic voters said it’s important for their nominee to be a strong leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
