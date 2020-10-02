Login
Top White House Official Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, left, arrives at the White House in Washington, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after attending rallies in Ohio with President Donald Trump.AP Photo/Andrew HarnikCounselor to the President Hope Hicks, left, arrives at the White House in Washington, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after attending rallies in Ohio with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By The Associated Press
Published October 1, 2020 at 5:30pm
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information.

She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.

