Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Employees greet people outside of Trader Joe's on Boylston Street in Boston
Employees greet people outside of Trader Joe's on Boylston Street in Boston, April 24, 2013, as businesses opened and traffic was allowed to flow all the way down Boylston Street for the first time since two explosions at the Boston Marathon on April 15. (Michael Dwyer / AP Photo)

Trader Joe's Customers 'Crying' After Learning of Three Products That No One Will Ever See Again

 By George C. Upper III  April 17, 2023 at 8:29am
Parler Share

Confession time: I’ve never shopped at a Trader Joe’s. Never even walked into one.

Apparently, I’ve been missing out.

And I’m going to have to keep on missing out, at least when it comes to three popular products that, according to The U.S. Sun, have been discontinued by the California-based grocery chain.

The three products are Trader Joe’s mini cannolis, margarita mix and creamy salted cashew butter.

The cannolis were always, according to one Reddit user, a seasonal item, and therefore expected to come and go. The Sun suggested trying Walmart’s Marketside brand. (Personally, I cannot imagine eating a store-bought cannoli.)

Trending:
'Mistake': Stunning Details Emerge in What Led to Bud Light's Trans Marketing Partnership - Report

As for the margarita mix, The Sun recommended Mr. & Mrs. T’s. (It’s more expensive, but personally I’d go with Tres Agaves organic.)

Finally, for customers disappointed at the disappearance of the cashew butter — one commenter said her daughter “started crying in the store when the sales associate told her there would be no more” — the outlet suggested Bowl & Basket Specialty Creamy Cashew Butter. (You’re on your own on this one; I’m perfectly happy with Jif’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter — though I’m sure I’d feel differently if I were allergic to peanuts.)

The Sun said it had reached out to Trader Joe’s to confirm that all three products had, indeed, been canceled. It didn’t report the company’s response, if any.

Why these three products have disappeared is open for speculation. Perhaps the items, though beloved by some, simply weren’t profitable for the company. It’s also possible that Trader Joe’s ran into supply chain issues.

Are you a frequent customer of Trader Joe’s?

A more perplexing question is why The Sun chose to run this story in April, 2023, after all of these products had been discontinued for half a year or longer.

The Reddit user quoted by The Sun regarding the mini frozen cannolis made that comment on Feb. 13, 2019.

Even my favorite tweet from the article, the one regarding the margarita mix (which The Sun inexplicably called “margharita mix” — an erroneous reference to pizza), dates back to last August.

Related:
Iconic American Brand Admits It's in Deep Trouble: There's 'Substantial Doubt' It Can Survive

In fact, the most recent source cited by the Sun — the Reddit post about the cashew butter — is only about a week shy of being seven months old.

Still, I suppose it’s better to know for sure that these items have been discontinued that to keep searching for them on grocery store shelves until the end of days.

But if I’m ever going to set foot in a Trader Joe’s, apparently someone’s going to have to come up with a product other than these three to get me there.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Trader Joe's Customers 'Crying' After Learning of Three Products That No One Will Ever See Again
21-Year-Old College Student Dies Suddenly - Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Soccer
Man Shows How Brutal an EV Road Trip Can Be as He's Forced to Bundle Up Instead of Using Heater in Car
As Covenant School Gathered for First Time Since Massacre, an Amazing Sight Appeared: 'Like God Was Yelling from Heaven'
Disgraced Former Biden Admin Official Gets Off Easy with Plea Deal After Being Charged with Felony
See more...

Conversation