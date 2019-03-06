SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Trump still hopes for North Korea deal after ominous report

CORRECTS DATE OF IMAGE TO DEC. 5, 2018 - This Dec. 5, 2018 image provided by DigitalGlobe provided on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 shows a satellite image of North Korea's Sohae facility. Satellite imagery showing new activity at a North Korean rocket launch site has raised doubt that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his nuclear weapons. U.S.-North Korea talks are continuing and President Donald Trump is still hoping to get a deal despite the failure of the two leaders’ second summit. Trump said Wednesday that he’d be unhappy if reports were true that Kim was rebuilding a launch site after promising in Vietnam to extend his current ban on nuclear and rocket tests. (DigitalGlobe via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 4:01pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Satellite photos are showing new activity at a North Korean launch site, and that’s raising doubts that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his nuclear weapons efforts. Yet talks with the U.S. are continuing, and President Donald Trump is still hoping for an agreement.

The president said Wednesday his relationship with the North Korean leader remains “good,” even though Trump walked away from their high-profile summit in Vietnam last week. Trump said then that the North’s concessions on its nuclear program weren’t enough to warrant sanctions relief. And he said Wednesday he’d be “very disappointed” if reports prove true that Kim is rebuilding a launch site after promising in Vietnam to extend his ban on nuclear and rocket tests.

But meetings continue, and Trump said, “we’ll see what happens.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
