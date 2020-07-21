SECTIONS
Tucker Carlson Says The New York Times Wants To Endanger His Family

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses in a Fox News studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.Richard Drew / AP, FileTucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses in a Fox News studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (Richard Drew / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2020 at 1:14pm
Tucker Carlson says The New York Times wants to put his family in danger, while the newspaper says he knowingly lied to his viewers.

The media conflagration has issues of personal privacy and safety at its heart.

Carlson said Monday on Fox News that The Times was working on a story about where he and his family live. He said there’s “no conceivable justification” for such a story.

“Why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s home?” he asked.

“Well, you know why. To hurt us. To injure my wife and kids so I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them. They believe in force.”

In response, The Times said that while it won’t confirm what it might or might not publish, it “does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast.”

Fox News had no comment on the issue on Tuesday.

Carlson has reason for concern about the issue. In 2018, a group of about 20 demonstrators came to his home in Washington, D.C., at night, pounding on and damaging his front door while his wife was home alone.

She called police while hiding in a closet, he said.

Protesters returned another time and sent threatening messages, he said. He eventually sold the house and moved his family.

“We tried to ignore it,” he said. “It felt cowardly to sell our house and leave. We’d raised our kids in the neighborhood and loved it. But in the end, that’s what we did. We have four children. It just wasn’t worth it.”

Carlson told the Sun Journal newspaper in Lewiston, Maine, for a story published Tuesday that he now lives in Maine for much of the year.

He has reportedly taped many of his shows from a library near his home and is renovating a former town garage for use as a broadcast studio.

On his show on Monday, Carlson challenged the reporter and photographer supposedly working on the Times story.

“How would Murray Carpenter and his photographer, Tristan Spinski, feel if we told you where they live, if we put pictures of their homes on the air?” Carlson said.

“What if we published the home addresses of the soulless robot editors at The New York Times who assigned and managed this incitement to violence against my family?”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







