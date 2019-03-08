SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Turkish police use tear gas to disperse women’s march

A woman holds her nose after Turkish police fired tear gas at Istiklal, the main shopping street, in Istanbul, during the International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2019. The day has been sponsored by the United Nations since 1975 as millions around the world are demanding equality amid a persistent salary gap, violence and widespread inequality. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 11:34am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 11:49am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Riot police in Istanbul fired tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who tried to march along the city’s main pedestrian avenue to mark International Women’s Day.

Thousands of people, most of them women, gathered near Istiklal Street on Friday for a march that police said was unauthorized.

Police had set up barricades at the entrance to the street and fired several rounds of tear gas to push back marchers.

Authorities have restricted protests in the country in recent years, citing security.

Earlier, hundreds of people in Istanbul protested against the imprisonment of women and children in Syrian penitentiaries.

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

Separately, four female members of Turkey’s gendarmerie units rappelled hundreds of feet down from Istanbul’s 15 July Martyrs’ Bridge and into the waters of the Bosporus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Actor Jan Michael Vincent, known for ‘Airwolf,’ has died
AP source: Yankees buy back YES control with Amazon help
APNewsBreak: Utah lawmaker’s LGBT posts anger activists
Warner Bros. CEO apologizes to staff amid misconduct reports
Ex-Venezuelan vice president accused of aiding drug dealers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×