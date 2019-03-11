SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UAW chief raises strike pay, issues warning to automakers

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 10:42am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 10:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DETROIT (AP) — The president of the United Auto Workers union warned automakers that the union is prepared to strike if it doesn’t get its way in upcoming contract talks.

Gary Jones told delegates at the union’s bargaining convention that it would raise weekly strike pay from $200 to $250 per week and $275 in January of next year.

The new union president says no one expects a strike but the UAW is prepared to walk out. He said raising the payments is a symbol to members that the union has their backs.

Talks with Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler begin this summer. The four-year contracts with all three expire on September 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UAW chief raises strike pay, issues warning to automakers
German soccer club pays tribute to deceased neo-Nazi fan
Iranian lawyer who defended women protesters gets 7 years
The Latest: May travels to Strasbourg to meet with Juncker
In Dems’ ‘Medicare for All’ battle cry, GOP sees ’20 weapon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×