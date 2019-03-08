UConn’s Samuelson to miss American tourney with back injury

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn All-American Katie Lou Samuelson will not play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this weekend because of a back injury suffered last Saturday against Houston.

The 6-foot-3 senior, who was voted to the conference’s first team on Friday, is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Samuelson was hurt in the first half of Saturday’s 83-61 home victory over Houston in a collision while diving for a loose ball. She also missed UConn’s 57-47 win at South Florida on Monday night.

The second-ranked Huskies (28-2, 16-0) are the top seed in the AAC tournament and will face either East Carolina or SMU in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m.

