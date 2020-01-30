SECTIONS
News
Print

CDC Announces Coronavirus Has Spread from Person to Person in US

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via APThis illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 30, 2020 at 10:44am
Print

Health officials on Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The individual is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China.

The latest patient had not been in China.

TRENDING: Washington Post Reporter Suspended Over Her Response to Kobe Bryant's Death

The Chicago woman, who is in her 60s, returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness.

She and her husband are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely.

Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials announced the case Thursday.

At a press briefing last Friday, the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier said: “We are likely going to see some cases among close contacts of travelers and human-to-human transmission.”

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia.

It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

RELATED: Commerce Secretary: Coronavirus Will Trigger 'Return of Jobs' to US

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China.

Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan.

Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US Hits Iran with New Round of Sanctions, But Holds Back in Some Areas
Commerce Secretary: Coronavirus Will Trigger 'Return of Jobs' to US
CDC Announces Coronavirus Has Spread from Person to Person in US
Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out for the First Time Since Kobe and Gianna's Deaths: 'Completely Devastated'
'Suspicious' Fire Breaks Out at 25-Story LA Tower, Helicopters Used To Rescue Residents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×