Share
News
Sports

US Rolls into Olympic Quarterfinals as No. 1 Seed, Top Puerto Rico 104-83 in Group Finale

 By The Associated Press  August 3, 2024 at 10:55am
Share

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Halfway to its goal of gold, the U.S. has the No. 1 seed going into the medal round at the Paris Olympics.

And now the real games start.

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, six players reached double figures for the U.S. and the Americans wrapped up the top spot coming out of group play by rolling past Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday. A huge second-quarter run was the difference for the U.S., which is trying to medal for the 20th time in 20 Olympic appearances.

“I think we got done what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing the top seed,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. “We know we have to play better. Part of this tournament is it gets harder as you go. Our goal is just to try to get better each game.”

The Americans — 3-0 in these Olympics, 8-0 so far this summer — will see Brazil in the win-or-go-home quarterfinals in Paris on Tuesday.

Trending:
Is New Secret Service Boss as Bad as Cheatle? Had Slashed Team Responsible for Spotting Threats: Whistleblower

“We better be ready to go,” U.S. forward LeBron James said.

Joel Embiid scored 15 points for the U.S. Kevin Durant scored 11 points for the U.S. to get within five of matching Lisa Leslie for the all-time Olympic scoring record for the U.S.; he’s at 483, and Leslie finished her career with 488 in Olympic play.

James finished with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds in 18 minutes. Jayson Tatum had 10 points and 10 rebounds while Anthony Davis scored 10 for the U.S., which sat Jrue Holiday for precautionary reasons because of an ankle that he rolled in the Americans’ win over South Sudan on Wednesday. Holiday will play in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Kerr said.

Jose Alvarado led Puerto Rico (0-3) with 18 points. Ismael Romero scored 12 and Aleem Ford finished with 10.

Will the US men's basketball team bring home the gold?

It was the first Olympic matchup between the nations since the Athens Games in 2004, when Puerto Rico ran away in the second quarter and went on to embarrass the U.S. 92-73 in what was James’ debut in the tournament.

Little different story this time.

That day in Athens, Puerto Rico won the second quarter 28-7. This time, the U.S. won the second quarter 39-16. Give Puerto Rico credit; a team that came into Saturday knowing it was eliminated from contention took an eight-point lead late in the first quarter and still led 37-36 with 5:45 left in the half.

The rest of the half: U.S. 28, Puerto Rico 8. The run was quick and decisive.

“I think our talent took over in the second quarter and we started to wear them down,” Kerr said. “Our defense kicked in and we had a great quarter, which opened up the game.”

Related:
Sept. 11 Families Cheer Restoration of Death Penalty Option After Biden Admin Tried to Give Prison Time to Terror Mastermind

James had all six of his first-half assists during that burst and the Americans took a 64-45 lead into the break. He finished the flurry with a dunk in the final seconds, ran by his 2004 Athens teammate Dwyane Wade — now commentating for NBC, sitting courtside — while yelling something with a big smile and from there the countdown to wrapping up the No. 1 seed was officially on.

As would be expected, really.

It’s been three games, three easy wins for the Americans so far in France: a 26-point opening victory over Serbia, a 17-point win over South Sudan to clinch the top spot in Group C, and then Saturday’s game against Puerto Rico that once it got one-sided it stayed that way.

And in every game so far in France, it has been someone new leading the way, at least on the scoring front. Against Serbia, Durant had 23 and James had 21. Against South Sudan, Bam Adebayo scored 18. On Saturday, it was Edwards getting 26.

That’s by design.

“It’s weird because Ant goes off tonight, Bam went off the other night, KD the night before that, Bron’s been consistent the whole time,” U.S. guard Stephen Curry said. “Everybody else, you find your place with where shots are coming from. It’s not like anybody is taking over every possession. So it’s just a matter of staying locked in. You might touch the ball once or twice in a quarter, but you’ve got to be ready to take advantage of it.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Sept. 11 Families Cheer Restoration of Death Penalty Option After Biden Admin Tried to Give Prison Time to Terror Mastermind
US Rolls into Olympic Quarterfinals as No. 1 Seed, Top Puerto Rico 104-83 in Group Finale
29-Year-Old All-Pro Tells New York Jets He's Retiring from Football: Report
Bidenomics: Weekly Unemployment Claims Rise to Highest Level in a Year
American Tennis Star Quits Olympic Quarterfinal, Blasts Opponent for 'Fakeness' After Tense Handshake
See more...

Conversation