Police dispatchers in Delaware’s capital city are being lauded for helping direct rescuers to a boat foundering in the English Channel, thousands of miles away.

Dispatchers for the city of Dover found themselves at the center of an international rescue effort last month after receiving a call from an Albanian man who thought he was calling emergency personnel in Dover, England.

The mix-up happened Aug. 27, when the man learned that his brother’s boat was sinking in the English Channel, according to Delaware authorities.

“The caller had conducted an internet search for the ‘Dover Police Department’ and the first search result on the screen proved to be the Dover, Delaware Police Department,” police officials said in a news release Thursday.

“The family member thought they were calling Dover, England, but was connected with our agency here in the United States.”

Recognizing that trying to refer the frantic caller to authorities in England could cost valuable time, Communications Operator MacKenzie Atkinson kept the man on the line and began collecting critical information.

The caller provided the coordinates of the vessel, and Atkinson, who had recently acquired certification from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, followed protocols for a vessel in distress, officials said.

Meanwhile, Communications Officer Connor Logan began making international notifications.

Within four minutes, he established contact with several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, French Coast Guard, His Majesty’s Coastguard in England, the United Kingdom’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Coordination Center and police stations in Dover, England, officials said.

Dover police said that 15 minutes and 48 seconds after the initial call, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that rescuers were on their way to the vessel.

Dover police said they received confirmation on Sept. 5 that the vessel and everyone on board were safely returned to the Port of Dover, England.

Dover police officials have nominated Atkinson, Logan and two other communications officers on duty during the emergency for a Distinguished Unit Commendation.

“Their ability to coordinate an international rescue effort while maintaining the safety of our local community is a testament to their exceptional skill and commitment,” Matthew Carey, emergency communications manager, said.

