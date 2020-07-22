SECTIONS
Watch: Children Falling from Flaming French Apartment Caught by Heroes 30 Feet Below

By The Associated Press
Published July 22, 2020 at 5:36am
Two young children escaped from a blazing apartment in the southeastern French city of Grenoble by dropping 33 feet from a window and being caught by members of the public.

French media said the two brothers were unharmed by the fall but might have suffered smoke inhalation.

Footage of Tuesday’s dramatic rescue showed one of the brothers being dropped from at least three stories up as flames engulfed a balcony and black smoke billowed out of windows of the building.

As onlookers screamed, the older brother hung out of the apartment window and then let himself fall into the arms of people gathered below.

The boys were hospitalized along with 17 of the building’s residents, according to French media. Four of the people who caught the boys were also hospitalized.

Athoumani Walid, 25, a student in Grenoble, broke one of his wrists as he helped catch the children.

He heard screams and went out to investigate after seeing the fire from his nearby apartment.

“We didn’t know what to do, but we walked up” to the burning apartment, Walid told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“We wanted to break the door but it wasn’t possible.” So they walked back downstairs and shouted for the boys to jump into their arms.

Although he was initially afraid for the boys, “when they jumped, fear disappeared, what mattered was to catch” them, he said.

Walid hopes the rescue will change people’s perceptions of the Villeneuve neighborhood of Grenoble where the events happened, and where there is a large immigrant population.

“We are told it’s a ‘sensitive’ neighborhood,” Walid said, “but yesterday we showed we are here for each other, and we save each other.”

Eric Piolle, the Grenoble mayor, congratulated the Villeneuve residents on the rescue, which he said underscored the city’s “tradition of solidarity and mutual help.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







