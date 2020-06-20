SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Quick-Thinking Cop Literally Jumps to the Rescue After Dad Drives Off Cliff Holding 2 Toddlers

×
By Jack Davis
Published June 20, 2020 at 9:54am
Print

Three members of a California family are alive today after a San Diego police K9 officer used his dog leash and Marine training to help save a father and his two daughters.

The incident began last Saturday when San Diego police were informed of a 47-year-old man expressing suicidal thoughts while driving with his twin 2-year-old daughters, KGTV-TV reported.

The man was tracked to an area by the ocean known as Sunset Cliffs, where a police lieutenant saw the truck drive off the cliff.

Enter K9 officer Jonathan Wiese, who would use a 100-foot leash he carries with him to rappel down the cliff to the truck.

Wiese said a fluke of luck had kept everyone alive. The truck landed upside down on a rock, which would have killed the girls had they been sitting in the backseat instead of in their father’s lap.

TRENDING: Kid Eating Ramen Schools Elitist Chris Cuomo on the Constitution

“I could see him and he had one of the girls in his arms, and I have a two-year-old daughter at home so I imagined, what if that was my wife and kid down there? You’re not going to stand there on the cliff and watch it happen,” Wiese said.

He looped the leash around him “and by then four or five other cops had shown up so I pretty much threw the end of the leash to them and then I said hang on and I just jumped off.”

Has America forgotten the good police do every day?

After arriving at the rocks, he swam, fully clothed, to rescue the man and the girls.

His Marine Corps training kicked in.

“They taught you how to do water safety rescues and I had a little flashback of ‘OK grab him under the armpit and push him’ so I swam and held them above water,” he said.

One girl was alert; one was not. Wiese performed what he termed “rescue breathing” until officers lowered a backpack with supplies to him via dog leash.

RELATED: Shooting in Seattle Anarchist Zone Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

The same tools were used to haul up the girls.

While they were waiting for a helicopter to lift the man to safety, the man told Wiese that “he was going to die and the girls were coming with him.”

The man was later held on a charge of attempted murder, according to KGTV-TV.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said Wiese saved the girls’ lives.

“That’s probably the most heroic thing I’ve seen in my 32 years,” he said.

“I didn’t do the job to be liked every day, I didn’t do it to become rich, I did it because I want to be out there making a difference and helping people, as cliche as that might sound, but I was just glad I could be there,” Wiese said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Will Confederate Statues in TN Be Replaced with Dolly Parton Statues? Petition Wants To Make It Happen
Flyer from Seattle's 'CHOP' Outlines Separate and Unequal Treatment by Race
Quick-Thinking Cop Literally Jumps to the Rescue After Dad Drives Off Cliff Holding 2 Toddlers
34% of American Voters Think the Second Civil War Is Likely
Trump Smashes Fauci's Claim That NFL Season Is in Jeopardy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×