White Nationalist Who Ran for US Senate Arrested on Charges of Kidnapping

A white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was a featured speaker during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Invictus was arrested Monday at a Florida mall by Brevard County sheriff’s deputies.

A warrant was issued out of South Carolina, the Miami Herald reported. Jail records described him as an “out of state fugitive.”

The Herald noted that news of the arrest was first reported on Twitter by journalist Nick Martin, who focuses on covering “hate and extremism” in the U.S.

Small update here: Invictus was arrested as part of a joint effort by U.S. Marshals from both South Carolina and Orlando, Florida as well as the Brevard County sheriff’s fugitive unit. https://t.co/ohSmchmapU — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

Invictus, an Orlando-area attorney, has called for violent uprisings.

During his 2016 campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, he got widespread attention for claiming that he killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual.

He failed, however, to win the nomination from Florida’s Libertarian Party to challenge Rubio.

6. The platform states, for example, that only white males should be allowed to vote and own property. It also proposes creating a “newly established territory” for “all living descendants of [U.S.] slavery” The territory would no longer be part of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nTwo2vvpp3 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

White nationalist Richard Spencer, who organized the deadly Charlottesville rally, had credited Invictus with drafting the core tenets behind the event.

Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.

He was taken into custody Monday afternoon by deputies from the Brevard County sheriff’s fugitive unit, public information officer Tod Goodyear said Wednesday.

Invictus had been under surveillance since Christmas Day, when South Carolina authorities notified officials in Florida that Invictus might be in the area.

Florida officials began tailing Invictus after tracking him down at a relative’s home, Goodyear said. Invictus was taken into custody without incident after leaving a gym.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

