News
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. (Yui Mok / AP file photo)

Woman Dies After Being Hit by UK Royal Escort

 By The Associated Press  May 24, 2023 at 2:26am
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.”

Holland, who is from Essex, had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London.

Her son said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks … but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

Conversation